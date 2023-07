AFU advancing in Bakhmut area and in the south – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue the offensive operation on Bakhmut and two southern axes. In particular, the AFU are advancing north and south of the city of Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by the Military Media Center with reference to the spokesman of the General Staff, Andrii Kovaliov.

He noted that the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Bakhmut Axes.

"The northern and southern cities of Bakhmut continue to put pressure on the enemy; in some places, there is an advancement; they are knocking the enemy out of previously captured lines," the representative of the General Staff clarified.

At the same time, the Ukrainian army is restraining the advance of the Russian army in the Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of July 5, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 231,700 soldiers.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have struck 14 areas where the occupiers are concentrated. The enemy continues to focus its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes - 38 combat clashes occurred during the past day.