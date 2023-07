In June, the UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company launched two new wells and one repaired one with a total flow of 425,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This follows from a statement by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The well, the company carried out major repairs on, works in a field with almost 30 years of history.

At the same time, before the repair works, the gas production from it was insignificant, but after transferring it to the overlying horizon, the well increased its production tenfold.

"During the first half of 2023, our company has already commissioned 11 highly productive wells with a production of more than 100,000 cubic meters per day each. Four of them produce more than 300,000 cubic meters per day. These are the indicators that are gradually bringing us closer to the set goal of increasing gas production," said acting Director General of UkrGasVydobuvannya Oleg Tolmachev.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% year over year to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine; 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.