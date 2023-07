On July 5, the terrorist states of the Russian Federation fired 84 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region. The enemy fired 430 shells and rockets using mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRSes, aviation, and launched UAVs.

The enemy fired 38 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram channel.

According to him, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed, and ten more (including a child) were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are trying to hide the outbreak of cholera in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk and Henichesk in the Kherson Region.

On July 2, a tractor driver was blown up by Russian explosives during fieldwork in Posad-Pokrovske, Kherson Region. As a result of the incident, the man was injured.

It was reported that the Russian occupying army fired at Kherson again. As a result of the attack, three civilians were injured.

On July 1, Russian troops shelled a residential quarter of Kherson with artillery. Two children were injured.