A total of eight enemy drones were destroyed in the Mykolayiv Region by the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"On July 5, 2023, in the Mykolayiv Region, the forces and means of air defense destroyed eight enemy UAVs: four Lancet UAVs, two Merlin-VR UAVs, one Zala UAV, and one Orlan-10 UAV," the statement says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into July 4, Ukrainian defenders worked on enemy boats. Thus, the armed forces deprived the occupiers of the opportunity to move on water.

However, for the time being, the Lyman-Kupiyansk Axis remains the leader in terms of how the enemy is shelling the positions of the AFU with rocket artillery.

The Ministry of Defense named the key directions of movement of the AFU and noted that the enemy was concentrating its powerful forces on them.

Overnight into June 24, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation fired 51 missiles at Ukraine and launched two Iranian kamikaze drones. Air defense destroyed 41 enemy missiles and both drones.