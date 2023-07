SPF transfers UAH 1.8 billion to state budget from privatization in H1

From January 1 to June 30, 2023, the amount of revenues to the state budget from privatization auctions amounted to UAH 1.82 billion.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that 210 auctions were held for half a year, in which 1,012 participants took part.

At the same time, the total winning price for all auctions was 3.5 times higher than the starting price.

"The most successful auctions of the first half of the year are the buildings of the Ermitazh Hotel (UAH 311 million), Ukroboronresursy (UAH 210 million), the Ust-Dunaisk port (UAH 201 million), the Storonybabskyi distillery (UAH 142 million) and Electronmash (UAH 120.8 million)," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the resumption of major privatization, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on May 30.