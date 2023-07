Former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko was commissioned due to disability.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv, Mykolaiv Region, Bakhmut. It was an honor to serve in such an Army, with such people, at such a time. But the physiology is inexorable - the military medical commission established a disability, which led to an order to withdraw from military registration," he wrote.

Lutsenko noted that from now on he will help the army as a volunteer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, journalist-investigator Volodymyr Boiko commented on the "appointment by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi" of the former Prosecutor General and ex-MP Yurii Lutsenko as the commander of an aerial reconnaissance platoon.

Boiko also commented on the military service of the former prosecutor general and ex-MP Yurii Lutsenko in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He said that when Yurii Lutsenko was sober, he came to the positions of his platoon and made a photo shoot from the trench, which Boiko had dug.