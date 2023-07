Offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the east are not as rapid as in the Kharkiv Region or the Kherson Region, but the pace of the operation's progress does not indicate that the AFU have been driven to a dead-end.

This is the opinion of the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Today's counteroffensive actions were compared with autumn events in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. Thus, in the Kherson Region, Ukrainian forces slowly and gradually blocked the areas of concentration of Russians on the eastern bank of the Kherson Region and carried out small attacks on the western bank of the Dnieper River during the August-November period of 2022. Only after that the occupiers were squeezed out of the right bank.

At the same time, ISW noted that the Russian winter-spring offensive ended in a little over a month without achieving significant success along the Luhansk and Kharkiv Regions border.

It was noted there that in the Kherson Region, phases of relatively rapid advance alternated with long periods of preparation and battles to exhaust Russian forces. In the end, the positions of the occupiers on the right bank became weak, and the enemy was forced to retreat.

Now Ukrainian forces are also advancing less quickly and dramatically than in the Kharkiv Region. The actions of the AFU are similar to the slow but successful Kherson counteroffensive.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last week, the AFU released 9 sq. km in the east of Ukraine and another 28.4 in the south. Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk Axes.

Earlier, Maliar reported that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian defenders was going according to plan.