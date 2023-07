Gas reserves in the underground storage facilities (USF) amount to 10.4 billion cubic meters.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on July 4, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We currently have 1.5 million tons of coal and 10.4 billion cubic meters of gas in gas storage facilities. At the beginning of the heating season, it is planned to reach 1.8 million tons of coal and 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas," Shmyhal said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to create 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas reserves in USF at the beginning of the autumn-winter season.

On April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into USF.