As of the morning of Tuesday, July 4, one surface Russian missile carrier is on a combat duty in the Black Sea. It is equipped with eight Kalibr missiles. This was announced by the spokesman of the operational Command South Vladyslav Nazarov.

It is noted that the enemy ship group continues maneuvers in the northeastern part of the Black Sea and in the southern part of the Sea of Azov. By the way, there are 9 ships in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

"The situation in the area of responsibility of the Defense Forces of the South has not undergone critical changes, it remains stable and tense," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 4, Ukrainian defenders worked on enemy boats. Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine deprived the occupiers of the opportunity to move on water.

However, for the time being, the Lyman-Kupyansk direction remains the leader in terms of how the enemy is shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with rocket artillery.

The Ministry of Defense named the key directions of movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and noted that the enemy is concentrating its powerful forces on them.