The Cabinet of Ministers continued the state price regulation of certain types of food products during martial law and three months after its termination or cancellation.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that price regulation during the specified period will be carried out by establishing a maximum level of trade margin (markup) in the amount of no more than 10% for a limited list of food products, namely: high-grade wheat flour, pasteurized milk with a fat content of 2.5% (in package), chicken eggs of category C1, poultry (chicken carcasses, quarters of chicken carcasses), refined sunflowerseed oil, rye-wheat bread and a loaf.

At the same time, according to the notification, in order to eliminate excessive pressure on business, the government has decided to cancel the procedure for declaring changes in retail prices for goods of significant social significance and anti-epidemic goods.

