The second tranche worth USD 890 from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The funds were received as a result of the first revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

So far, Ukraine has already received USD 3.59 billion from the IMF.

The total financing under the Program is USD 15.6 billion (11.6 billion in Special Drawing Rights).

"The received financing results from effective and coordinated cooperation between the Government of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, and experts and the management of the IMF within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility. During the review of the EFF program, experts and IMF management noted the significant progress of the Ukrainian side in the implementation of structural measures and quantitative performance criteria determined under the Program. Thanks to the provided funds, we can continue to maintain economic stability in Ukraine and ensure priority expenditures of the state budget," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 29, the Board of Directors of the IMF completed the first review of the EFF program for Ukraine.

The review noted the significant progress of the Government of Ukraine in fulfilling its obligations under the EFF program.

Ukraine fulfilled all relevant quantitative performance criteria for April and structural benchmarks as of the end of June.

On March 31, 2023, the Board of Executive Directors of the International Monetary Fund approved the four-year EFF program for Ukraine in the amount of 11.6 billion SDRs (equivalent to about USD 15.6 billion).

This decision of the Board of Executive Directors of the IMF also provided for the immediate allocation of the first tranche to Ukraine in the amount of SDR 2 billion (USD 2.7 billion).

This Program is part of the overall package of support to Ukraine by international partners in the amount of USD 115 billion.

Given the extremely high uncertainty caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, the EFF program will be implemented in two phases.