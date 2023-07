The Russian occupiers have taken 700,000 children from Ukraine and the territory of the Russian Federation in recent years.

This was announced by Russian official Grigory Karasin on his Telegram.

"In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, escaping from bombings and shelling from the conflict zone in Ukraine," Karasin wrote.

Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, Russia has been deporting Ukrainian children en masse from the occupied territories. They are taken to Crimea, the Russian Federation, or Belarus, supposedly for "rehabilitation" or to rest in camps.

According to the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, 19,393 children were illegally taken to Russia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence believes that Ukraine's children have become a military trophy for the occupying forces of Russia. Kidnapping and deportation of minor citizens of Ukraine are on the list of grave crimes committed by the aggressor state.

On March 7, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin over the deportation of children from the occupied parts of Ukraine.