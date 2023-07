The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Olena Duma, former deputy head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, as the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). This is stated in order No. 579 of June 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the order, Duma was appointed as the head of ARMA for a term of five years.

Duma was named the winner of the competition among candidates for the post of ARMA chairperson.

The 42-year-old Duma held the post of deputy head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration from February to October 2021, and resigned following the resignation of Hanna Kovalenko, the former head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

In December 2022, she competed for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

In January - May 2020, Duma was the director of the Social Insurance Fund.

From April 2015 to October 2019, she was the director of the state property management department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

From December 2011 to April 2015, she worked at the Ministry of Justice, including being the deputy director of the department responsible for monitoring compliance with legislation in the field of state registration of real estate rights.

The anti-corruption public organization Transparency International Ukraine spoke against her appointment as the head of ARMA, declaring great reputational risks for the country. In particular, TI Ukraine noted that her work experience is not related to work in the field related to criminal justice and the management or search of assets, the organization also noted that in 2019 Duma participated in campaigning for one of the candidates for the President of Ukraine and discrediting another candidate for this position, which indicates political involvement.

A group of G7 Ambassadors said on Twitter that it had closely followed the process of appointing the ARMA chairperson and noted civil society's concerns about the procedures used. The G7 Ambassadors stressed the importance of following proper procedures to build confidence in ARMA.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dmytro Zhoravovych has been the temporary head of ARMA since August 2021.

In December 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed ARMA director Anton Yanchuk, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office suspect him of abuse of power and embezzlement of UAH 426 million.