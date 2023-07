AFU destroy almost 3 companies of occupiers and 34 pieces of equipment in Tauride direction

During the last day, the Ukrainian defenders eliminated almost three companies of Russian occupiers in the Tauride direction, as well as 34 units of enemy military equipment.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this.

"In the Tauride direction, the Defense Forces continue to move forward. Missile forces and artillery units completed 1,389 fire missions during the day. In the last 24 hours, the enemy's losses killed and wounded amounted to almost three companies. 34 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed," the report said.

In particular, 1 Ка-52 helicopter, 4 tanks, 3 AFVs, 2 D-30 guns, 1 Grad BM-21, 2 Supercam UAVs, 1 Zala UAV, 1 Hyacinth-B 2А36 gun, 1 Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, 2 Msta-B howitzers and automotive equipment were destroyed.

Besides, 12 enemy ammunition depots were eliminated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Monday, July 3, the Ukrainian military eliminated 600 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 230,260 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed a helicopter.

Recall that the military of the 36th separate marine brigade named after rear admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi in the Berdiansk direction shot down the 309th Russian helicopter - a strike Ка-52.