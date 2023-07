The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) canceled the decision of June 29 to increase water tariffs.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the regulator is starting consultations with the government and all interested parties in order to work out a fair social solution that will be able to provide additional financial resources from the State Budget or other compensatory mechanisms to cover the costs of water utilities.

"The Commander-in-Chief during the period of martial law spoke out against the decision to revise the tariffs for water supply and drainage, which is a self-sufficient reason for canceling the decision taken by the Regulator. In addition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized the need for consultations regarding such a decision. In connection I hereby propose to cancel the resolutions of June 29, 2023, in accordance with the list published in the draft decision," said the head of the Energy Commission Kostiantyn Uschapovskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the decision of the Energy Commission, which decided to increase tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage from July 1. The President called it a "shameful decision" and promised that the National Commission would receive an answer to such a step.

Since July, the Energy Commission has established new tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage for 33 water utilities and the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, while the weighted average increase is 32%.