In the past 24 hours, a total of 39 combat encounters between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the enemy took place on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched missile and air strikes using 12 cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles and eight attack UAVs of the Shahed type against civilian infrastructure objects. Air defense forces and means destroyed three cruise missiles and eight attack UAVs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 57 airstrikes and about 60 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. In addition to the destroyed civilian infrastructure, civilians were also affected.

The enemy concentrated its primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes; heavy battles were ongoing. During the day, 39 combat clashes took place.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes. It carried out an airstrike in the Pletenivka district of the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements. These are, in particular, Karpovychi, Khrinivka, and Kamiyanska Sloboda in the Chernihiv Region; Sopych, Sokhany, Bilopillia, and Ponomarenka in the Sumy Region and Kozacha Lopan and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Bilohorivka and Novoliubivka in the Luhansk Region; and Dibrova and Siversk in the Donetsk Region. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Verkhniokamiyanske and Torske in the Donetsk Region were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Minkivka and Bohdanivka Districts of the Donetsk Region. More than ten settlements, including Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, and Ivanivske in the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Avdiyivka. It also carried out an airstrike there. It carried out artillery fire on more than ten settlements. In particular, the same Avdiyivka and Pervomaiske, and Berdychi in the Donetsk Region came under fire.

On the Marinka Axis, the defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Marinka. At the same time, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kotliarivka, Mariyinka, and Kurakhove and shelled more than ten settlements with artillery. Among them were Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, and Blahodatne. In the Donetsk Region, it fired over 15 settlements, including Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane, and Vuhledar.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Axes, the enemy is concentrating its primary efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. It carried out airstrikes in the districts of Zmiyivka, Kherson, and Antonivka. It conducted artillery shelling of more than 40 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, and Bilohoriya of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Kozatske, Antonivka, and Dniprovske of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has struck 12 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas, and missile and artillery units have hit the control post, the personnel concentration area, 27 artillery pieces in firing positions, and two enemy air defense equipment during the past day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the AFU, noted that the Defense Forces were advancing on the southern and northern flanks around Bakhmut, and Ukrainian sniper groups and "some other units" were operating in the city itself.

Meanwhile, over the past week, the Defense Forces released nine sq. km east of Ukraine and another 28.4 sq. km south. Ukrainian troops were conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk Axes.