In 2022, more than 1.5 million attempted cyberattacks on the energy sector of Ukraine were blocked.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Energy has become the second bridgehead for waging war, and cyberattacks are a full-fledged component of this aggression. The energy sector of Ukraine was subject to Russian cyberattacks before February 24, 2022, but with the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the number of attacks increased significantly. Over the past year, the Operational Security Center of the Transmission System Operator recorded more than 1.5 million relevant blocking attempts to attack the industry," Deputy Minister of Energy Farid Safarov said.

He noted that the enemy primarily attacks distribution and transmission system operators.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated USD 60 million to strengthen Ukraine's cyber security.