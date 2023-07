At night RF attacks Ukraine with drones; Air defense downs 13 Shaheds, 4 more fail to reach their targets

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Air Defense units shot down 13 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type during another enemy air attack that night.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the AFU on Telegram.

"A total of 17 Shahed launches were recorded," the statement said.

Our Air Defense Forces worked in the southern, eastern, and central regions.

The military clarified that, according to preliminary data, there were no losses.

As earlier reported, the Air Force reported on the launch of the Iranian Shahed from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in the Russian Federation. In particular, it was discussed on June 29 and 30. And on July 2, there was an explosion in the Russian Federation near the military airfield, from where Shaheds were launched over Ukraine.