During the past day, Russian occupation troops made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Bakhmut direction, in the areas of Minkivka and Bohdanivka. In total, more than 28 combat clashes took place at the front: the enemy also focuses on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, heavy battles continue there. At the same time, in the south of Ukraine, Russians are trying to stop the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 11 missile attacks and used 8 Iranian Shahed-type attack UAVs. Besides, the enemy launched 40 air strikes and carried out about 30 attacks from MLRS on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, in addition to the destroyed civilian infrastructure, peaceful people were also injured.

The air force of the defense forces in a day launched 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, and units of missile forces and artillery during the day hit 22 artillery equipment items on firing positions and 2 enemy air defense equipment items.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Bakhmut area.