US considering possibility of supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions - Milley

The United States is considering providing cluster munitions to Ukraine. The delivery discussion is still ongoing. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley stated this, The Independent reports.

According to him, the United States is thinking about providing the munitions "for a long time."

Milley noted that Russian troops use cluster munitions on the battlefield in Ukraine and that Ukrainian troops received cluster bombs from other allies and deployed the weapons.

"Ukrainians asked for this, other European countries provided some of these weapons, the Russians use them. The decision-making process continues," he said.

Recall that on March 31, 2022, the UN Office for Human Rights received evidence that Russian troops in Ukraine used cluster munitions against civilian targets.

We also reported that on July 2, 2022, the invaders fired on Sloviansk, Donetsk Region, using cluster munitions.