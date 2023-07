AFU eliminate over 500 invaders and destroy almost 90 pieces of equipment. Russian losses per day

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated more than 500 soldiers of the Russian occupation army, and also destroyed almost 90 pieces of equipment, in particular more than 20 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Data on the losses of the aggressor country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 530 Russian soldiers. Thus, the total number of losses for all time since the beginning of the total war is 228,870 killed.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed almost 90 units of ground and air equipment of the invaders, namely (the daily increase is indicated in parentheses):

tanks - 4,042 (+ 1);

armored fighting vehicles - 7,868 (+ 5);

artillery systems - 4,162 (+ 35);

multiple rocket launchers - 632 (+ 2);

air defense equipment - 389;

aircraft - 315;

helicopters - 308;

operational-tactical level drones - 3,549 (+ 26);

cruise missiles - 1,261;

ships - 18;

automotive equipment - 6,794 (+ 9);

special equipment - 580 (+ 11).

Note that since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost more than 25,000 units of land, air and sea equipment in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to high losses, the Russian invaders were forced to deploy another field hospital on the basis of a maternity hospital in one of the temporarily occupied settlements of the Luhansk Region.

Recall that in the spring of this year Russians recognized that about half of the invaders die from non-fatal wounds due to low medical training and poor provision.