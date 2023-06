Zelenskyy wants to ban dubbing of English-language films in cinemas from 2027

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to ban the dubbing of English-language films in cinemas from 2027.

This is stated in bill 9432, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, foreign films whose original language is English are shown in cinemas in the original language with subtitles in the national language.

The share of films shown in cinemas in the original language with subtitles in the state language will be 50% from 2025, 75% from 2026, and 100% from 2027.

The bill proposes to officially establish the status of English as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy initiated the granting of a special status to English in Ukraine as the language of international communication and the establishment of its obligation in certain areas.

In June 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that English can acquire the status of the language of business communication in Ukraine, such a status will contribute to business development, attracting investments and accelerating Ukraine's European integration.