The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission), established new water tariffs for 33 water utilities and Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. The weighted average growth is 32%. The corresponding decision was made during the meeting of the regulator on June 29, according to the broadcast of the meeting of the Energy Commission.

"At the open meeting of the commission, draft resolutions were approved, which provide for the establishment of tariffs for centralized water supply and centralized water drainage for 2023. After their approval, the tariff calculations were updated. They took into account compensation for the cost of electricity from the beginning of 2023, which affected growth. Weighted average the growth is 32%, for some enterprises it is above the average," said Artem Chumak, director of the Department for Regulation of Relations in the Field of Centralized Water Supply and Sewerage.

He specified that such enterprises are offered to set tariffs in two stages. The first (from July 1 to August 31, 2023) will be affected by such factors as: an increase in the cost of electricity; increase in the cost of reagents; change in sales volumes. On the second (from September 1, 2023): change in wages; actualization of expenses for the fulfillment of obligations under credit agreements with international financial organizations.

The change in tariffs concerns: Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal utility enterprise (UE); Lutskvodokanal UE; UE of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council ‘Aulskyi Vodovid’; Dniprovodokanal UE of the Dnipro City Council; Novomoskovsk Vodokanal UE; PJSC Energoresursy; DMP VKG Dnipro-Western Donbas; Pavlohrad Production Department of Water Supply and Sewerage UE of Pavlohrad City Council; Kryvbasvodokanal UE; KVP Kramatorskyi Vodokanal; Zhytomyrvodokanal UE of the Zhytomyr City Council; Production management of water supply and sewerage of the city of Uzhhorod UE; Vodokanal UE (Zaporizhzhia); Ivano-Frankivskvodoekotekhprom UE; Bilotserkivvoda LLC; OKVP Dnipro-Kirovohrad; LMKP Lvivvodokanal; Drohobychvodokanal UE of Drohobych City Council of the Lviv Region; LLC Infoks (branch of Infoksvodokanal); Kremenchukvodokanal UE of the Kremenchuk City Council of the Kremenchuk District of the Poltava Region; UE of the Poltava Regional Council Poltavavodokanal; ROVKP VKG Rivneoblvodokanal; Miskvodokanal UE of the Sumy City Council; Ternopilvodokanal UE; MCP Khmelnytskvodokanal; Miskteplovodenerhiya UE (Kamyanets-Podilskyi); PrJSC Azot (Cherkasy); Cherkasyvodokanal UE of the Cherkasy City Council; Chernivtsivodokanal UE; Chernihivvodokanal UE of the Chernihiv City Council; Kyivvodokanal JSC; Nikopol Production Department of Water Supply and Sewerage UE of the Nikopol City Council; UE of Brovary City Council of the Brovary District of the Kyiv Region Brovaryteplovodoenerhiya; Ukrainian Railways JSC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from June 1, a kilowatt-hour of electricity for the population will cost UAH 2.64. This is 57-83% higher than the previous tariff.