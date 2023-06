The State Border Guard Service notes an increase in border crossings to 100,000-110,000 people per day in both directions, among men are mostly drivers. This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the last period, about 100,000-110,000 people cross the state border of Ukraine daily in both directions. Before that, the number of people fluctuated at the level of 85,000-90,000," the report said.

The State Border Guard Service in particular notes that due to the beginning of the summer season, an increase is recorded primarily of women and children who go abroad for recreation, participation in various educational and sports events, etc.

The analysis of previous months regarding the category of men of Ukrainians aged 18-60 who crossed the western section of the border shows that the vast majority of them, 45% are drivers of vehicles of enterprises that carry out international transportation of goods and passengers and which are included in the Shliakh (Way) system.

16% are large parents and people with disabilities, about 7% are unfit for military service.

Another 6% are men who cross the border to transport humanitarian goods for the needs of military formations and the population of Ukraine and who are also included in the Way system.

Other persons who are allowed to cross the border, in particular those who provide support for persons with disabilities, those who follow official business trips from a certain category of the civil service and who are booked by state authorities, those who raise a child with disabilities, or independently raise a child under the age of 18, are less numerous.

The State Border Guard Service notes that special attention should be paid specifically to persons included in the Way system. Border guards are not administrators of this system, at the same time, the greatest abuse of exit conditions is recorded in this direction. Therefore, at present, border guards especially carefully check the purpose of the trip and the availability of grounds for crossing the border among such persons, in particular, the presence of supporting documents, letters from enterprises, institutions, organizations, goods for humanitarian assistance, if it comes to carriers of humanitarian aid.

If the purpose of the trip is unconfirmed, border guards refuse to cross the state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service reported that some men forge death certificates for their wife in order to go abroad.