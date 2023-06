Invaders place 100 wounded at school in Kalanchak in Kherson Region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers placed 100 wounded at a school in Kalanchak in the Kherson Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russian occupation troops continue to suffer heavy losses on the battlefield.

Therefore, the enemy continues to equip educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories for the placement of wounded.

"In the town of Kalanchak, Kherson Region, the Russian invaders equipped one of the secondary schools for a military hospital," the General Staff said.

Now more than 100 occupiers are being treated there with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the enemy takes wounded invaders to a hospital in Kalanchak, where the personnel are exclusively Russians.

In the temporarily occupied Hornostaivka, in the Kherson Region, Russian occupiers take away housing from local residents who left for the territory controlled by Ukraine or were killed as a result of the war.

The occupying troops of the aggressor state of Russia actively plundered and took away the loot from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region before blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.