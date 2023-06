Occupiers were forced to start searching for those who were killed due to undermining of Kakhovka HEPP. 60 vic

On June 24-25, the Russians discovered 60 victims of the Kakhovka HEPP undermining in the occupied part of the Kherson Region. The command of the Russian invading forces decided to bury the killed in mass graves in order to hide the real number of victims.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, in connection with the outbreak of viral diseases, the Russian invaders were forced to initiate measures to stabilize the sanitary-epidemiological situation in a number of settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, which were affected by the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP.

It is indicated that the occupiers engaged the workers of utility services to dismantle the rubble and collect those who were killed as a result of the flood.

"As a result of search and recovery work, more than 60 bodies were found only on June 24-25 of this year. In order to hide the real number of victims, the command of the Russian occupation forces made a decision to bury the killed in mass graves without taking DNA samples and placing any marks on place of burial," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of June 20, 21 people were known to have been killed as a result of Russians undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP, 5 of them due to targeted shots from the enemy. Another 28 people were injured.

Earlier it became known that outbreaks of viral hepatitis A were recorded in settlements in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region, which were flooded as a result of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP dam.