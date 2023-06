The Ukrenergo national energy company has completed about 50-60% of the planned amount of restoration works in the trunk network.

This was announced by the press service of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is still a lot of work ahead, but we have the human resources and necessary equipment for this. Currently, about 1,500 of our specialists are working on restoration. Ukrenergo is doing everything possible to effectively prepare the power system for the autumn-winter period. In particular, it was possible to speed up the pace of restoration, compared to peacetime, 5-6 times," said the chairman of the board of the company, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to him, Ukrenergo has already accumulated about EUR 900 million of funding in various forms (grants, loans, repurposing) for the restoration and preparation of the energy system for the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed memorandums with the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Ukrenergo national energy company and the Ukrhydroenergo energy-generating company, within which it will allocate EUR 600 million this year.