Exports through the 'grain corridor' down 18% last week

During the 47th week of operation of the 'grain corridor' (from June 19 to 25), 358,300 tons of agricultural products were exported through the seaports of the Odesa Region, which is 18% less than a week ago.

This follows from a statement by the association Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Corn (68% of exports during this period) and wheat (32%) were mainly exported through the 'grain corridor' last week.

Ukrainian products went to the countries of Europe (Spain and the Netherlands), Asia (China and Indonesia), and Africa (Egypt).

A total of 32.4 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the beginning of the 'grain corridor' (from August 1, 2022, to June 25, 2023).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 17, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the "grain agreement" has been unblocked and it will continue to operate until July 18.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.