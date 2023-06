The largest oil-producing company Ukrnafta signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the field of oil production with one of the largest oil service companies in the world, Weatherford International.

This follows from a statement by Ukrnafta, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"With a reliable partner, we will be able to work more effectively to achieve the strategic goals set. More wells, more modern technologies to increase production, more reserves, and resources - step by step, we are closer to energy independence," said Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi.

In particular, according to him, it is about the transition of Ukrnafta to modern international standards (API, SPE) and the rejection of Soviet-time (Russian, Belarusian) equipment and components, which a modern technological partner of the Weatherford level will help.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the financial plan of Ukrnafta for 2023 with a profit of UAH 12 billion.

Ukrnafta ended the 1st quarter with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% to 1.45 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR, and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.