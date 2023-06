No country in the world completely refused cash - Rozhkova on Shurma's idea of refusal from cash

First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Kateryna Rozhkova has said that no country in the world has completely refused cash.

She reported this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, there is not a single country in the world that would completely abandon cash.

Even in very developed European countries there is a certain amount of cash in circulation.

"And I know even there have been negative practices where that amount of cash has been reduced to minimal levels and the population didn't like that. First, since there is no such practice in the world. Secondly, some part of the cash should be - it seems to me that we should strive to increase cashless payments. But I am not sure that we can declare that we will provide zero cash in circulation," said Rozhkova.

Nevertheless, according to her, the banking system is ready for this.

"Technology today allows, relatively speaking, even relatively speaking in the bazaar, to transfer money from card to card or pay through a settlement device built into the phone. Therefore, the banking system in terms of technology, inclusion and continuity is ready for this," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the idea to completely abandon cash in order to combat corruption was voiced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma at the London conference.

According to him, in this way corruption can be overcome by 95%.

