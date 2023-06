AFU destroy almost 3 companies of occupiers and 21 units of equipment in a day in Tauride direction - Tarnavs

In the Tauride direction, the advance of the defense forces continues. There are partial successes, the enemy retreats in places, and Ukrainian soldiers level the front. General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, announced this on Telegram.

According to Tarnavskyi, units of missile forces and artillery of the defense forces of the Tavria direction completed 1,222 firing missions during the day.

In the last 24 hours, the enemy's losses killed and wounded amounted to almost three companies.

21 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 2 AFVs, 2 Orlan-10 UAVs, 1 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery installation, 1 BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system and automotive equipment.

Also, 5 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the aggressor country of Russia in the war in Ukraine on Wednesday morning, June 28, made 930 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 227,100 of the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 13 AFVs and 6 artillery systems.