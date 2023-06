Main reserves of troops not involved in counteroffensive yet - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the liberation of a group of villages from Russian occupation in recent weeks had not been the "main event" in Kyiv's planned counteroffensive. He said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

"When that happens, you'll see it all... Everyone will see everything," Reznikov said.

He urged not to attach importance to media reports about the slow progress of Ukraine.

Reznikov added that the main reserves of Ukraine's troops, in particular the majority of brigades recently trained in the west and equipped with modern NATO tanks and armored vehicles, have not yet been involved in the operation.

The Minister noted that the Ukrainian army continues to inflict heavy losses on Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, June 27, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction has been going on for four days.

We also reported that in the Bakhmut area, the Ukrainian military captured fighters of the Veteran PMC, which is associated with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.