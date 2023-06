Rada calls on international community to take measures to prevent nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Verkhovna Rada has called on the international community to take urgent and comprehensive measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

In total, 274 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 9429 for the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian Parliament called on:

the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the European Union, the states of the Group of Seven, parliaments and governments of foreign states - to strongly condemn Russia's continued occupation and militarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and adjacent territories and its use for the purpose of nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the free world;

the world community - to take urgent and exhaustive measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including, but not limited to the application of strict enhanced sanctions against the nuclear industry and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation;

the International Atomic Energy Agency - to provide an objective assessment of the criminal actions of the Russian Federation, including the militarization and mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which are in fact acts of nuclear terrorism and gross violation of international law on nuclear safety and seven fundamental principles of the IAEA on nuclear safety and security, as well as take comprehensive measures to prevent a nuclear incident at the station;

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the authorities worked out the evacuation of residents of settlements in case the Russian occupation army carried out a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.