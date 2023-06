AFU advance in Bakhmut direction and were able to gain foothold on new frontiers

The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted offensive operations in the area of seven settlements in the Bakhmut direction. The Ukrainian military were able to achieve success and gain a foothold in new positions.

Andrii Kovaliov, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this at a briefing in the Military Media Center.

According to him, in the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military carried out offensive actions in the areas of Rozdolivka, Soledar, Paraskoviyivka, Zaliznianske, Berkhivka, Klishchiyivka and Kurdiumivka settlements.

"They were successful, they are gaining a foothold at the achieved milestones," said the spokesperson of the General Staff.

Kovaliov also said that at the same time, the Ukrainian military continue to hold back the advance of the Russian occupation army in the Lyman, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions.

He emphasized that the occupiers are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, June 27, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that the offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction has been going on for four days.

We also wrote that in the area of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military captured the soldiers of the Veteran PMC, which is connected to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.