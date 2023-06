The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the plan to transform the state-owned enterprise Energoatom into a joint-stock company, 100% of whose shares belong to the state.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the plan envisages conducting a complete inventory of the company's property, competitively selecting an appraisal activity subject to conduct an independent property appraisal, etc., during June-July 2023.

"In November 2023, according to the plan, the approval of the act of property valuation and the preparation of draft government decisions on the approval of the act of transfer of property to the authorized capital of the joint-stock company, on the approval of drafts of the JSC charter, regulations on the supervisory board, JSC executive body, etc. Also, in November, a draft decision on the issue of shares of the company is scheduled to be submitted to the government for consideration. The actual issue of shares and enrollment of 100% of the issued shares of the Energoatom joint-stock company is expected in December 2023," the message reads.

At the same time, the process of transforming a state-owned enterprise into a joint-stock company, 100% of whose shares belong to the state, will be completed with the formation of the personal composition of the supervisory board and the company's executive body in accordance with the established procedure in December 2023 - March 2024.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, the Verkhovna Rada approved the corporatization of the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom.

Energoatom is the operator of four operating nuclear power plants, which operate 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are VVER-1000 and two are VVER-440 with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, two hydro units of the Tashlytska PSPP with an installed capacity of 302 MW and two hydro units of the Oleksandrivska HEPP with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.