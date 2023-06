The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Oleksandr Hryban as a deputy minister of economy.

This follows from a statement by the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Hryban has held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy since December 2021; previously, he worked as the executive director of the investment company ABRS Group, as well as the origination director of the investment banking department of Concorde Capital.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed First Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin.