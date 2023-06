The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and the Chief of the General Staff of the AFU, Serhii Shaptala, conducted work at the control points of the troops of the Northern Operational Command.

Zaluzhnyi reported this on Telegram on Tuesday, June 27.

"In the area of responsibility, the enemy group continues systematic artillery shelling of the border regions of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions and uses subversive and reconnaissance groups," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted that the military does not lose its vigilance, conducts surveillance, and constantly works to improve its defense capabilities.

"We are tracking the enemy in the North, ready to give a decent fight back," Zaluzhnyi added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Maliar said that the offensive actions of the AFU in the Bakhmut area have been going on for four days.

Earlier, we wrote that in the Bakhmut area, the Ukrainian military captured the soldiers of the "Veteran" military unit, which is connected to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

The British intelligence confirmed that the AFU were able to return to the territory occupied by the militants of the Donetsk People's Republic group since 2014.