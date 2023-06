Kyiv has begun to install automated access systems in shelters. Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who inspected the overhaul of the shelter in the Darnytskyi District, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv began to equip civil protection facilities with automated opening systems. The first such systems are already being installed in shelters in the Darnytskyi District of the capital. Given the use of ballistic missiles by the enemy, when explosions are heard in a few minutes after the alarm, it is important that access to shelters is unhindered and operational. And thanks to such automated systems, shelters and hiding places will be opened immediately after the air raid signal," Vitali Klitschko said.

According to him, in general, it is planned to install automatic access systems in almost 3,000 shelters and hiding places in Kyiv.

Vitali Klitschko also noted that on June 8, according to the decision of the City Council, the city additionally allocated UAH 750 million for the repair and arrangement of shelters. Earlier, during 2022 and 2023, UAH 1.2 billion was allocated from the city budget for shelters.

Additional funds will be used, in particular, to install an automated access system, to purchase 200 modular reinforced concrete shelters for rapid deployment, Vitali Klitschko said.

Earlier it was reported that the Kyiv City Council increased funding for the Defender of Kyiv city target program by UAH 100 million. Additional funds are intended to support military units of the garrison of Kyiv, as well as to train UAV operators for territorial defense units.