On the territory of Belarus, neither the emergence of Wagner PMC mercenaries nor the construction of bases for them was recorded. The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko stated this in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda on Tuesday, June 27.

According to Demchenko, it is impossible to reject the possibility of the appearance of Russian mercenaries, but now information about the existence of some bases or the presence of Wagnerites in Belarus is not confirmed.

"Regarding the emergence of information about the possible construction of bases for Russian mercenaries in Belarus, at this time we do not record such works. Also, the emergence of a group of Russian mercenaries of the Wagner PMC on the territory of the Republic of Belarus was not recorded," said a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

Demchenko explained that the direction to Belarus remains tense, so intelligence, including the State Border Guard Service, is monitoring it. There are no movements of equipment or manpower of Russian or Belarusian units near the Ukrainian border, and the aggressor state of the Russian Federation does not have enough power to re-invade in this direction. Up to 2,000 soldiers are on training grounds in the Republic of Belarus, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, the Belarusian Hajun Telegram channel reported that there was no confirmation of information about the construction of a base for the Wagner PMC in the Mogilev region of Belarus.

On June 26, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stressed that at present there is no information about the regrouping and transition of the Wagnerites to Belarus.

On June 25, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, assured that the situation in the northern operating zone remains stable and controlled.