The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has put Ruslan Kuzmenko, the former member of the Kyiv Regional Council from European Solidarity, who is suspected of non-declaring property worth UAH 27 million, including a house, SUV and land, on the wanted list.

This is evidenced by the NACB search base, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kuzmenko is the ex-head of the budget commission.

He was deprived of the parliamentary mandate, since he did not return to Ukraine after the de-occupation of the Kyiv Region.

According to investigators, Kuzmenko did not declare a house with an area of ​ ​ 430.2 square meters and a land plot of 1.84 hectares near Kyiv worth UAH 21.25 million and UAH 4.9 million, respectively.

He also "forgot" to indicate a Toyota Prado vehicle, a DAF truck and a semi-spare van belonging to a member of his family, as well as the income of this person for 2020 and information about money in bank accounts.

The total value of undeclared assets is more than UAH 27 million.

