Before the leader of the Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped his so-called "justice march," allies at various levels appealed to Ukrainian officials with a warning about launching strikes on the territory of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation during the uprising.

The CNN channel reported this with reference to an anonymous Western official.

The concern, it says, was that Russia could see Ukraine and the West as helping Prigozhin and threatening Russian sovereignty.

"The message was not to rock the boat here," the official said.

He noted that the message was conveyed at the level of foreign ministers, deputies, and through ambassadors.

"This is Russia's internal matter," the official added, repeating what the U.S. and other Western officials have publicly stated.

He explained: "Allies warned the Ukrainians not to provoke the situation. Use opportunities on Ukrainian territory, but do not get involved in internal affairs and do not strike at offensive military facilities inside Russia."

The official stressed that it is unnecessary to "feed the narrative" that Ukraine or the West are involved in the chaos inside Russia, as the Russians have always wanted to prove that there are threats to Russian sovereignty.

