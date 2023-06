The Russian occupiers tried to advance in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Kupiyansk Axes but failed умукнwhere. During the day, 38 combat clashes took place.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On the Bakhmut Axis, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bohdanivka. Airstrikes were carried out in Serhiyivka, Soledar, and Bila Hora areas. Areas of settlements of Vasiukivka, Markove, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, and Pivdenne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Pervomaiske. Airstrikes were carried out in Avdiyivka and Sieverne Districts. They carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Avdiyivka, Orlivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Nevelske, Oleksandropil, Valentynivka, Keramik, Stepove, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Mariyinka area without success. Made an air strike near Krasnohorivka. At the same time, it carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the Russians carried out airstrikes in Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Vesely, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region. Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, units of the AFU liberated the village of Rivnopil, Donetsk Region. The Russians carried out airstrikes on the area of Prechystivka, Blahodatne, and Makarivka. The settlements of Illinka, Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Storozheve, Ielyzavetivka, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Makarivka, Novosilka, Novopil, and Zelene Pole in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the Russians carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Hirske, Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Sorokyne, Koreniok, Khodyne, Stukalivka, Yunakivka, and Loknia in the Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Chervona Zorya, Odnorobivka, Veterinary, Hoptivka, Strelecha, Pylna, Kozacha Lopan, Morokhovets, Lukiyantsi, Izbytske, Pletenivka, Ohirtseve, Volokhivka, Budarky, Zemlianka, Chuhuyivka, and Odradne in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Stelmakhivka. Artillery and mortar attacks hit Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Axes, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Regions of Levadne and Oleshky. It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Piyatykhatky, and Lobkove in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region; Dudchany, Olhivka, Respublikanets, Lviv, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Kachkarivka, Mykolayivka, Zmiyivka, Antonivka, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka, Kherson, and Bilozerka, Berehove, Dniprovske, Romashkove, and Charivne in the Kherson Region and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

Over the past day, the aviation of the AFU has struck six areas where enemy personnel are concentrated.

During the past 24 hours, rocket troops and artillery units hit one control post, 12 enemy artillery units in firing positions, one enemy concentration area, two ammunition depots, and three other important enemy targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced on June 26 that the AFU had returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region under the control of Ukraine.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that units of the AFU of Ukraine knocked out the Russian occupation army from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.