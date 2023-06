U.S. President Joe Biden plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, according to his briefing.

"He (U.S. President Joe Biden - ed.) plans to talk to President Zelenskyy again very soon," Kirby said.

He also reported that the previous conversation between the American and Ukrainian presidents regarding the latest developments in Russia, as well as the situation in Ukraine and strengthening cooperation, took place the day before. In addition, the head of the White House held similar conversations with other leaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 30, 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden announced for the first time that the issue of providing ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine is under consideration.

And last Friday, June 9, representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties of the United States submitted to Congress a resolution on the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.