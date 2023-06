German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen completes her work in Ukraine. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this was on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I thanked German partners for their support in all directions: weapons, finances, sanctions policy. And also personally, Ms. Feldhusen, who is completing her cadence in office, for significant and important work for the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Germany," he said.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine appreciates Germany's assistance in eliminating the consequences of Russia's terrorist blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. He also noted that the civilized world must respond decisively to the Russian mining of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in order to prevent a nuclear attack.

In April, the ex-ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Andrii Melnyk, in an interview with RND, said that in the summer Berlin will conduct the rotation of the ambassador to Ukraine - Anka Feldhusen, who has been working in Kyiv since 2019, will be replaced by Martin Jaeger, the German ambassador to Iraq.

Melnyk noted that the new ambassador will not have a transitional stage in work, he also expects that with the change of ambassador, German support for Ukraine will strengthen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Feldhusen, 57, has been Germany's ambassador to Ukraine since 2019.

On June 21, Germany announced a new batch of military assistance to Ukraine.

Germany declared Russia the main "threat to peace" in its first national security strategy.