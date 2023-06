The rebellion of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, demonstrates the "big strategic mistake" of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he made by starting a war with Ukraine.

This was said by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Reuters writes.

"The events of the past weekend are Russia's internal affairs and another demonstration of the great strategic mistake made by President Putin with his illegal annexation of Crimea and his war against Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Vilnius (Lithuania's capital).

He also emphasized that it is important to continue supporting Ukraine, as Russia's aggression continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that the uprising of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is the first stage of the dismantling of the Putin system, since a group of disaffected people has formed in the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, which considers the Russian dictator a threat to its own interests and Russia in general.

In addition, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the attempted uprising of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, eloquently explains why Ukraine is not negotiating with Putin's Russia.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, said that the military uprising by the Wagner mercenaries showed the weakness of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and destroyed the myth of its "unity".