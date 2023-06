The Ukroboronprom state concern conducted an inspection to establish the reasons for the non-fulfillment of certain measures of the missile program.

This is stated in the message of the concern, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the fact that a significant part of the missile program, developed on behalf of the President of Ukraine by the Ukroboronprom team and approved at the highest level, has been successfully implemented, some issues of its further implementation remain unresolved. According to the decision of the director general of the Ukroboronprom Yurii Husev - within the framework coordination - in March-April of this year, the security units of the concern conducted an inspection to determine the reasons for the non-fulfillment of certain measures of the missile program," the message says.

The results of the official inspection were sent to the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine on April 25.

