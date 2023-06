Russia is returning to the east of Ukraine its troops, which it withdrew from there, to send them to the Moscow Oblast due to the rebellion of the Wagner group terrorists. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of the telethon.

"From what we can see, during the intensification of events, the political crisis in the Russian Federation, they gathered troops from the east and tried to move them to the Moscow Oblast. Due to the fact that the events there quickly exhausted themselves, these troops are being returned to the east," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation of allegedly shelling the rear base of the Wagner PMC in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. After that, he announced the beginning of the "march of justice" in the direction of Moscow.

After such a statement, the FSB of the Russian Federation called Prigozhin a traitor and opened a criminal case against him.

One of the Wagner PMC convoys was about 100 kilometers from Moscow when it became known that the agreements with Prigozhin had been reached. His mercenaries promised to return to the field camps, and the owner of the PMC himself left for Belarus.