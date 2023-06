The uprising of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, showed the partner countries of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a "shot down pilot."

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov stated this on the air of the national telethon.

When asked by a journalist whether the situation with Prigozhin's uprising could give impetus to the partners of the aggressor state to stop cooperation with the Putin regime, Yusov noted that few people at all want to communicate with bloody dictatorships, international criminals - even countries where democratic values ​ ​ are not at the first level.

"There is no special desire to work seriously with dictators if they do not control the situation in their own state. And even if formally we hear estimates from the partners of the so-called Russian Federation or countries that still support at least some communication with it, that "nothing happened" and this is "internal Russian matter" (although this is indeed an internal Russian matter), of course, in front of the conditional Putin, everyone put a mark that this is a "shot down pilot," he said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence explained that Putin has lost the image of a person who is a bloody criminal, killer, terrorist, and at least controls a huge territory, nuclear weapons, financial and economic issues.

"Everyone made sure he isn't. Everyone made sure that in fact both the king is naked and the house is of cards. Analogies can still be cited a lot. Of course, this will have further catastrophic consequences for the Putin regime," Yusov concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the uprising of the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin demonstrates the big strategic mistake of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he made by starting a war with Ukraine.

Besides, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the attempt to revolt by the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, eloquently explains why Ukraine is not negotiating with Putin's Russia.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the military uprising by the Wagnerites showed the weakness of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and destroyed the myth of its unity.