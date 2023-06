Despite the events in the Russian Federation, hostilities continued as usual along the entire front line, while the occupiers also attempted a number of ground attacks in the Bakhmut area. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The attempted mutiny of the fighters of the Wagner PMC on June 23-24, most likely, did not affect the ability of the Russian troops to conduct tactical level operations in Ukraine," the report says.

At the same time, ISW experts point out that some Russian sources used the armed mutiny as a way to justify the future failures of the Russians in Ukraine and any advances by Ukrainian troops in the southern and eastern directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation of allegedly shelling the rear base of the Wagner PMC in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. After that, he announced the beginning of the "march of justice" in the direction of Moscow.

After such a statement, the FSB of the Russian Federation called Prigozhin a traitor and opened a criminal case against him.

One of the Wagner PMC convoys was about 100 kilometers from Moscow when it became known that the agreements with Prigozhin had been reached. His mercenaries promised to return to the field camps, and the owner of the PMC himself left for Belarus.