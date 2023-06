Occupiers are focusing on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka Axes. A total of 36 combat clashes took place during the day.

This follows from the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

During the past day, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine - using six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against civilian facilities in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, it carried out 33 airstrikes and more than 45 attacks using MLRSes. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were injured, and residential buildings, commercial and administrative buildings, as well as private motor vehicles were damaged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy carried out an airstrike near Zelene, Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Hremiyachka, Tymonovychi, Chernihiv Region; Khodyne, Malushyne, Kozache, Vorozhba, Iskryskivshchyna, Pavlivka, and Katerynivka in the Sumy Region; Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, Mykolayivka, Nesterne, Budarky, Kruhle, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhuyivka, Hryhorivka, and Odradne in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area west of Kryvoshyivka, Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes on the districts of Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Region. Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Vesele and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region. Airstrikes were carried out on Torske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Zvanivka, and Spirne districts. Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Minkivka, Hryhorivka, and Bohdanivka in the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes near Khromove and Sukha Balka. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region came under artillery shelling.

On n the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Avdiyivka. It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mariyinka. It also conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. At the same time, it carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Hostre, Heorhiyivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, Russian troops carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka. Airstrikes were carried out near Prechystivka and Blahodatne. The settlements of Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Storozheve, Makarivka, Novosilka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Axes, the enemy is concentrating its primary efforts on preventing the advance of the Defense Forces. It unsuccessfully tried to restore its lost position in the Novodarivka district of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out airstrikes in Levadne and Novodanylivka Districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery shelling of about 30 settlements, among them: Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol - Dnipropetrovsk; Mylove, Beryslav, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Kherson, and Dniprovske in the Kherson Region and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

During the day, AFU aviation carried out eight strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. The defenders also destroyed six operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, missile troops and artillery units hit two control points, three areas of personnel and military equipment concentration, four ammunition depots, an EW station, ten artillery units in firing positions, and three more important enemy targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian defense forces advanced 600-1,000 meters on the Bakhmut Axis. At the same time, Russian troops suffered losses. The AFU destroyed 186 occupiers, wounded 224, and captured another eight.